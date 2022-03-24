Advertisement

Plans for improved Papermill Drive unveiled

City engineers have laid out a $13 million dollar plan to improved the congested roadway.
The City of Knoxville added signage along Papermill Drive following near fatal flash flooding.
The City of Knoxville added signage along Papermill Drive following near fatal flash flooding.(WVLT)
By William Puckett
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday officials with the city of Knoxville unveiled a $100,000 study of the best way to improve Papermill Drive between Weisgarber Road and Kingston Pike.

“We’re looking at roadway improvements,” said Tom Clabo the deputy director of engineering for the City of Knoxville.

The stretch of roadway houses several businesses including McKay Used Books, CDs, and More.

The city’s engineering department is planning to fix congestion by adding a center turn lane, a sidewalk, and a mix-use lane for bicyclists and pedestrians.

”The area has a high crash rate as far as vehicles so were trying to introduce a turn lane in order to reduce some of that traffic,” said Clabo.

The plan isn’t straightforward, however. Officials have had to plan for the creek on the south side of the road that often floods, and powerlines on the north side.

”It’s been a longstanding issue in the community most folks who live in that area we hear from them on a regular basis,” said Clabo.

An estimated $13 million will be required to complete the project. City officials plan to seek federal funding matched by some local funding for the project to be completed.

