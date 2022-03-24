Advertisement

Quiet day today, ahead of cooler showers

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a few light rain showers and spotty mountain snow to end the week.
Mild temperatures, breezy today
Mild temperatures, breezy today
By Heather Haley
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A system continues to move around the region, so after the storms Wednesday, we have a quiet day, ahead of light showers and cooler air.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re back to seasonable temperatures today.

This morning is partly cloudy, with stray patches of fog, and a low around 42 degrees.

We have more sunshine, with scattered passing clouds, on this Thursday. The breezy conditions continue, with a southwesterly wind between 10 and 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph. We’re topping out at 62 degrees, which is just below average.

Tonight starts out mostly clear, but clouds move in for the morning, leaving us around 42 degrees Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cooler air settles in to end the week, with highs in the 50s. We’re still looking at a few light rain showers at times in our area, Friday through Friday night. It’s a 40% coverage at best, with spotty mountaintop snowfall. Friday’s high is around 54 degrees, and continues to feel cooler with a westerly wind 10 to 15 mph, and gusts around 20 mph.

Saturday comes with spotty mountaintop snowfall, but clouds breaking up. We’ll top out around 53 degrees, with gusts increasing to 40 mph, so it will feel even cooler!

Saturday night to Sunday morning comes with some frost, since we’ll have a clear sky again and temperatures in the low 30s. The mostly sunny day on Sunday helps us back to the upper 50s.

Next week starts warming back up, but we’re looking at a late week cold front to bring rain and storms in again.

