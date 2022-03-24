Report: Knoxville’s Rep. Jason Zachary receives subpoena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Republican lawmaker Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, was the latest House Republican to be subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury next week, according to a report from Nashville news outlet WTVF.

WTVF cited sources familiar with the situation that have knowledge of the investigation. Several other House Republicans were served similar subpoenas, including Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton.

The subpoenas come after former State Rep. Robin Smith engaged in a fraudulent scheme with others to hire Phoenix Solutions, LLC to provide consulting and mailing services for members of the Tennessee General Assembly.

“I have resigned as Representative of the Tennessee House. I did so out of respect for the honor of Tennesseans, my commitment to public service over the last several decades, and of course, my Christian faith. I believe in forgiveness, and I hope to earn yours over time,” said Smith in a statement.

The report alleges that Rep. Smith defrauded the citizens of Middle Tennessee along with several other lawmakers, pocketing more than $24,000, which she allegedly deposited into her consulting firm’s bank account.

Zachary has refused WTVF’s request for comment.

