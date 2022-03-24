Advertisement

Report: Knoxville’s Rep. Jason Zachary receives subpoena

Republican lawmaker Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, is the latest House Republican to be subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury next week, a report says.
Representative Jason Zachary / Source: Tennessee General Assembly
Representative Jason Zachary / Source: Tennessee General Assembly(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Republican lawmaker Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, was the latest House Republican to be subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury next week, according to a report from Nashville news outlet WTVF.

WTVF cited sources familiar with the situation that have knowledge of the investigation. Several other House Republicans were served similar subpoenas, including Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton.

The subpoenas come after former State Rep. Robin Smith engaged in a fraudulent scheme with others to hire Phoenix Solutions, LLC to provide consulting and mailing services for members of the Tennessee General Assembly.

“I have resigned as Representative of the Tennessee House. I did so out of respect for the honor of Tennesseans, my commitment to public service over the last several decades, and of course, my Christian faith. I believe in forgiveness, and I hope to earn yours over time,” said Smith in a statement.

The report alleges that Rep. Smith defrauded the citizens of Middle Tennessee along with several other lawmakers, pocketing more than $24,000, which she allegedly deposited into her consulting firm’s bank account.

Zachary has refused WTVF’s request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing teen from Pigeon Forge
Missing Pigeon Forge teen that left note found in woods
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near...
Three people saved following serious crash in Knoxville
Jonathan Harter recovers at UTMC.
Knoxville police search for driver in near fatal hit and run
The shooting occurred on English Drive in Talbott.
JCSO: 2-year-old boy in ‘critical condition’ after shooting himself in the face

Latest News

Melissa Henderson brought many of her own decorations to downtown for the Easter display on...
‘This is my town’ | Sevierville woman decorates downtown Sevierville for spring
After a couple of days of cloud-cover. Thanks to Tony Knight for sharing!
Gray skies ahead the next two days before warmth and sun surge back
KAT asking for public input on future of bus network
Roane County loses member of volunteer fire department