Roane County loses member of volunteer fire department

Raymond Roddy worked for the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A member of a Roane County volunteer fire department died earlier this week, according to a post from the Roane County Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security.

“Mr. Raymond Roddy was a joy to be around and to know,” the post read.

“His passing leaves a void in our hearts and in the fire service. He will be missed by all,” the post said. “Rest easy sir. We have it from here.”

Roddy will have a funeral on March 27.

