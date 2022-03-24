Roane County loses member of volunteer fire department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A member of a Roane County volunteer fire department died earlier this week, according to a post from the Roane County Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security.

“Mr. Raymond Roddy was a joy to be around and to know,” the post read.

“His passing leaves a void in our hearts and in the fire service. He will be missed by all,” the post said. “Rest easy sir. We have it from here.”

Roddy will have a funeral on March 27.

