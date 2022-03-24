Advertisement

Several new businesses plan to open in downtown Sevierville

New food and beverage options are coming to downtown Sevierville this spring.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than half a dozen new businesses were coming to downtown Sevierville, all from places to eat, hang out and shop.

Ashley Flasher opened Beauty and the Beast Bridal on Bruce Street in downtown Sevierville in 2018. At that point, there were only a handful of other shops and since many have closed up. Now, she’s happy to see a rebirth of Bruce Street.

“We love downtown. So it’s so much fun. There is a lot more walking traffic down here. It was a lull there for a little while going through construction and a lot of businesses closed down,” said Flasher.

Pizza, BBQ & Beer were just a sample of the food and beverage options in the works. More unique shops and places to stay were planned as well.

The restaurant will have a casual, inviting atmosphere. Guests will order from a walk-up counter. The menu is spotlighted by its whole hog offering but will also offer other exciting options as well.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“You’ve also got Pinchy’s Beer Company is going to open up later this year with several things so it’s really exciting in downtown to see all the new things coming along,” said Austin Williams with the Downtown Commons Association. “From day one, we always wanted to make sure that downtown brought an authentic, unique experience that you couldn’t get anywhere else here in the Smoky Mountain area. And so you’re starting to see that happen. It’s exciting to see all the options that are showing up.”

Here’s a list of confirmed businesses for downtown Sevierville:

Trotter’s Whole Hog BBQ

The Davis Hotel

The Pines

Pinchys Lobster & Beer Co

DŌ Pizza & Pasta

Prawns seafood & Sushi

1919 Speakeasy

For existing businesses, they are excited for new opportunities to grow with downtown.

“Better days are still to come with these new restaurants that are coming downtown. We’re gonna have lots of new energy, new nightlife downtown, which we’ve never really had,” said Flasher.

Trotters Whole Hog BBQ will be one of the first to open this spring. With Pinchy’s Lobster and Beer Company set to start construction in the next few weeks.

Pinchy's announced progress this week on the beer garden design.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

