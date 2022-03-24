Tenn. Wildlife Resources Agency relocates 500-pound black bear

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency personnel relocated a 500-pound black bear from Greenville to Cherokee National Forest Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

BIG BRUIN GETS A NEW HOME A 500-pound black bear living near Tusculum college in Greeneville had become habituated to... Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Thursday, March 24, 2022

The bear was living near Tusculum College and had regular access to unnatural foods like garbage, pet food and birdseed, Sgt. David Carpenter said. Wildlife officers reportedly decided to trap the bear, but were unsuccessful after the bear changed its travel routine. Officers were eventually able to locate it in a vacant wood lot and tranquilize it, the post said.

Greeneville Fire Department personnel helped wildlife agents transport the massive bear to the forest, where it was relocated.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.