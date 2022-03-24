‘This is my town’ | Sevierville woman decorates downtown Sevierville for spring

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville woman said she wanted downtown to look beautiful and that’s why you’ll see her out decorating on the holidays.

Melissa Henderson brought many of her own decorations to downtown for the Easter display on Bruce Street.

She works for the city’s parks department, but took on this personal project to add a little more.

Henderson said the town looked bare after the Christmas decorations were taken down and she immediately went to thinking about what she could do and came up with the Easter theme.

”This is my town. This is my people. I just wanted it to be beautiful. I want to bring joy to the children and makes my heart happy when I see the kids out with the bunnies and people taking photos,” she said.

Henderson said she’s already thinking about fall and what she can do different to add even more decorations to the downtown area.

