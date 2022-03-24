Advertisement

Three facing drug charges after traffic stop

Drugs and paraphernalia were found inside the car after deputies pulled it over.
Photo courtesy of Knox County Sheriff's Office.
(WVLT)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s office said deputies arrested three people Wednesday on several charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a car just after noon on I-40 near Asheville Highway for a speeding violation.

When deputies looked inside the car, they found approximately 304.3 grams of a “crystal-like substance”, a total of $500 dollars in counterfeit 100 dollar bills and a $2,084 dollars in U.S. currency.

Syringes, baggies, scales, a glass pipe and black box were also seized.

Noah Cox, Breanna Dover and Tiffany Gibson were arrested and taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

