Three facing drug charges after traffic stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s office said deputies arrested three people Wednesday on several charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a car just after noon on I-40 near Asheville Highway for a speeding violation.

When deputies looked inside the car, they found approximately 304.3 grams of a “crystal-like substance”, a total of $500 dollars in counterfeit 100 dollar bills and a $2,084 dollars in U.S. currency.

Syringes, baggies, scales, a glass pipe and black box were also seized.

Noah Cox, Breanna Dover and Tiffany Gibson were arrested and taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

