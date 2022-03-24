Advertisement

Transgender athlete bill receives final passage, heads to Gov. Beshear

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports in Kentucky is now on the way to the governor.

Senate Bill 83 received final passage in the Senate early Thursday evening. It’s already passed the House.

Supporters said it protects girls’ sports by making sure they have a fair chance to succeed.

The ACLU and Fairness Campaign said it isn’t necessary, violates Title IX and will jeopardize students’ mental health.

