Two Gibbs High School students arrested after participating in TikTok challenge, report says

Two Gibbs High School students were arrested by the Juvenile Crimes Unit for allegedly participating in a viral TikTok challenge.
(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Gibbs High School students were arrested by the Juvenile Crimes Unit for allegedly participating in a viral TikTok challenge.

The two students admitted to shooting other kids with splatter guns filled with gel balls while they were walking home from school, according to Kimberly Glenn with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The challenge, known as the “Orbeez Challenge” dares people to shoot at strangers, record the act then post it to social media. Just last month, the University of Tennessee dealt with a similar situation where students told police officers they were being shot by airsoft or Orbeez pistols from a moving vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

