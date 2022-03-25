Advertisement

Chilly and overcast, with a few showers and more gusts ahead

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the cooler flow to kick off the week, but a warm-up ahead for next week.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re ending the week on a chilly note, with more clouds and some showers. Wind gusts increase even more to start the weekend, making it feel colder, before we can start to warm back up.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with increasing clouds. Temperatures are in the mid 30s to low 40s this morning, with a light breeze.

Clouds blanket our area today, creating a some sprinkles to light rain showers, but mostly just leaving a gloomy view and colder feel. We’re topping out around 54 degrees, which is 10 degrees below average. It’s breezy again today, with a westerly wind between 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, and scattered rain moves through, with a low around 39 degrees. The mountains are cold enough to see a few light snow showers, to some mountaintop accumulations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds breakup for Saturday, but wind gusts increase! It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times. A couple more snow showers are possible in the mountains, and the high will be around 53 degrees. The winds increase to 10 to 25 mph, with gusts around 40 mph at times late morning through the afternoon hours, so it will feel even colder.

Sunday morning comes with some frost, but some wind and passing clouds will keep it from being widespread for our entire area. You may still want to protect plants you’re worried about, as we’ll drop to around 32 degrees. Sunday is a better looking day, though. It’s a mostly sunny one, with a high around 56 degrees.

Monday starts out with more frost, and then scattered clouds with highs in the upper 50s.

The next several days comes with a warming trend, before more rain and storms arrives Thursday.

