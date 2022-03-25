Crews respond to Pigeon Forge cabin fire
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several firefighter crews responded to a cabin fire in Pigeon Forge Wednesday night. All occupants managed to get out safely, according to a report from the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department, but the cabin was lost.
The fire happened just after 10 p.m. on Wears Valley Road. The cabin’s location meant that crews had to run supplies uphill over more than 200 feet of ground, the report said.
High winds caused crews to revisit the fire three times to extinguish hotspots that normally would not have been an issue, representatives said.
