Crews respond to Pigeon Forge cabin fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several firefighter crews responded to a cabin fire in Pigeon Forge Wednesday night. All occupants managed to get out safely, according to a report from the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department, but the cabin was lost.

The fire happened just after 10 p.m. on Wears Valley Road. The cabin’s location meant that crews had to run supplies uphill over more than 200 feet of ground, the report said.

Wednesday night at 10:22, we were dispatched to 1940 Wears Valley rd for a structure fire. Upon arrival, the structure... Posted by Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, March 25, 2022

High winds caused crews to revisit the fire three times to extinguish hotspots that normally would not have been an issue, representatives said.

