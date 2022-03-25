Donate gently used shoes, materials and clothes to local dry cleaners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During the month of March, some dry cleaners in East Tennessee are accepting donations to help Goodwill.

It’s part of the Project Wear and Share material drive. Donations usually include gently used clothing, shoes, and linens. Customers can drop off items they no longer want or need during regular business hours throughout the month of March.

Proceeds from the sale of these donations will benefit Goodwill and its mission. In 2021, Goodwill Industries-Knoxville served 1,592 individuals in our East Tennessee community.

Drop off your unwanted clothing items, linens, or shoes at any of the participating dry cleaner locations.

Participating Dry Cleaners:

Abney Family Cleaners369 E. Economy Rd.Morristown, TN 37814423.586.7394

Bill Williams Cleaners921 West Broadway AvenueMaryville, TN 37801865.982.3041

Crown Cleaners 6300 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919 865.584.7464

Crown Cleaners 9409 S. Northshore Drive # 102 Knoxville, TN 37922 865.539.6040

Daugherty’s Cleaners 402 North Cedar Bluff Road # 3 Knoxville, TN 37923 865.531.1459

Daugherty’s Cleaners697 Emory Valley RoadOak Ridge, TN 37934865.481.8226

Hatcher’s Dry Cleaners126 Church StreetSevierville, TN 37862865.584.2047

Hatcher’s Dry Cleaners103 Sugarfoot WayPigeon Forge, TN 37863865.774.0900

J & L Cleaners9115 Executive Park Drive #BKnoxville, TN 37923865.693.9568

King Cleaners5929 Kingston PikeKnoxville, TN 37919865.588.5784

King Cleaners11556 Kingston PikeKnoxville, TN 37934865.777.0515

