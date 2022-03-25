Advertisement

Donate gently used shoes, materials and clothes to local dry cleaners

It’s part of Goodwill’s Project Wear and Share
Goodwill's Project Wear and Share
Goodwill's Project Wear and Share
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During the month of March, some dry cleaners in East Tennessee are accepting donations to help Goodwill.

It’s part of the Project Wear and Share material drive. Donations usually include gently used clothing, shoes, and linens. Customers can drop off items they no longer want or need during regular business hours throughout the month of March.

Proceeds from the sale of these donations will benefit Goodwill and its mission. In 2021, Goodwill Industries-Knoxville served 1,592 individuals in our East Tennessee community.

Drop off your unwanted clothing items, linens, or shoes at any of the participating dry cleaner locations.

Participating Dry Cleaners:

Abney Family Cleaners369 E. Economy Rd.Morristown, TN 37814423.586.7394

Bill Williams Cleaners921 West Broadway AvenueMaryville, TN 37801865.982.3041

Crown Cleaners 6300 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919 865.584.7464

Crown Cleaners 9409 S. Northshore Drive # 102 Knoxville, TN 37922 865.539.6040

Daugherty’s Cleaners 402 North Cedar Bluff Road # 3 Knoxville, TN 37923 865.531.1459

Daugherty’s Cleaners697 Emory Valley RoadOak Ridge, TN 37934865.481.8226

Hatcher’s Dry Cleaners126 Church StreetSevierville, TN 37862865.584.2047

Hatcher’s Dry Cleaners103 Sugarfoot WayPigeon Forge, TN 37863865.774.0900

J & L Cleaners9115 Executive Park Drive #BKnoxville, TN 37923865.693.9568

King Cleaners5929 Kingston PikeKnoxville, TN 37919865.588.5784

King Cleaners11556 Kingston PikeKnoxville, TN 37934865.777.0515

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing teen from Pigeon Forge
Missing Pigeon Forge teen that left note found in woods
Two Gibbs High School students arrested after participating in TikTok challenge, report says
Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near...
Three people saved following serious crash in Knoxville
US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
A shooting on Rollins Road led to a barricaded suspect in a house on Lugar Road, according to...
One dead, one injured following shooting near Fountain City

Latest News

Fisher Tire experts give you tips on how to go to the pump less frequently.
How to maximize gas mileage with high gas prices
Report: Knoxville’s Rep. Jason Zachary receives subpoena
One dead, one injured following shooting near Fountain City
One dead, one injured following shooting near Fountain City
Fisher Tire experts give you tips on how to go to the pump less frequently.
How to maximize gas mileage with higher prices