‘Feeling helpless at times’ | East Tennessean helping refugees, rotary raising money

Ken Brewster is stationed at the Poland-Ukraine border helping those most in need.
By Jared Austin
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon rotarian Ken Brewster went to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees escape from their home countries.

“Some of the saddest images I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands dying of starvation. We’ve got to get them what they need,” Brewster said.

Right on the Ukraine-Poland border, tents were outside with people leaving Ukraine in droves every day.

“God just laid it on my heart that I needed to get here as quickly as possible,” Brewster said.

Brewster was a member of the Loudon Rotary Club and the group decided it also wanted to chip and help Ukrainians. The rotary club planned to accept donations that’ll go straight to Brewster to give to refugees.

Loudon Rotary Club President Jeff Harris said, “We can’t go, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do anything and this is way we can go not only to help the needs of the Ukrainians and refugees, but it also supports our rotarian there.”

As of Friday afternoon, the group raised $12,000 after accepting money on Thursday. If people would like to donate, they’re asked to make checks out to the Loudon Rotary Club. The group has set up a bank account where the money can be transferred directly to Brewster in Poland.

Loudon Rotary Club member helping refugees in Ukraine
