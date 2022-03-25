First Lady Jill Biden visits Mid-South, tours St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Memphis Friday to tour St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and visit with Ukrainian children who arrived at the hospital earlier this week for treatment.

St. Jude is coordinating the evacuation of chronically ill Ukrainian children amid the Russian invasion. Earlier this week four Ukrainian children and their families arrived at St. Jude to continue their cancer treatments. They range in age from ranging from 9 months to 9 years old.

So far, the St. Jude Global team has coordinated care for more than 600 Ukrainian children needing care. They’ve sent them to hospitals in Poland, Germany, Moldova, Romania, Israel, Canada and the U.S according to Dr. James Downing, the CEO of St. Jude’s.

“We’re coordinating evacuation from Ukraine, staging in Lviv and being transported across the Polish border and then into a new clinic that’s been set up in a hotel in Poland, paid for by the Polish government called ‘Unicorn Clinic’ because it’s a one-of-a-kind clinic,” said Downing.

While in Memphis, Biden will also highlight programs and services that support cancer patients, their families and caregivers. One of those programs is the Biden administration’s Cancer Moonshot. So far nearly $2 billion has gone toward into the program.

Through the program, the Biden administration is aiming to cut cancer deaths in half within 25 years by funding research.

