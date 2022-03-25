First responders remove windshield to free East Emory Road crash victim

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson for Rural Metro Fire Department said crashes on Emory Road in Knox County were becoming more common.

On Wednesday, first responders rescued three people in a three car pile-up.

First responders told WVLT News the rescue was not how you’d expect. In the crash, one person’s door was pried open with a pry bar, another was extricated with rescue tools, and the person walked out when first responders removed the front windshield.

This was one of many more wrecks happening on one of the longest roads in the state. Rural Metro spokesperson, Jeff Bagwell, said that’s because it’s a five lane road, there’s a growing population, along with a hospital and other businesses. The speed limit on the road is 40 miles per hour, which is less than Kingston Pike, but people can reach speeds of 50 or 60 miles per hour on it.

If you crash and can call 911, do that first.

If it’s daylight and you feel safe getting out of your vehicle to check on the other person or people then do so. Maybe it’s dark out and you’re on the interstate, you can stay in your vehicle and wait for first responders to come.

Just be safe. But there’s one thing experts always recommend, don’t rely on your airbags alone to save your life, wear a seatbelt.

“It’s not the sudden stoppage of just the car. It’s the sudden stoppage of you as the person. And then you’ve got that stoppage and then you’ve also got stoppage of your organs that are inside your body. They’re floating in water. They’re not solid. So it’s the impact of your heart against the rib cage,” Bagwell said.

All of these things can lead to internal bleeding.

Another thing if you’re a bystander experts said you don’t always want to play hero.

“Pulling people from a car that’s not on fire, where their lives are not in immediate danger may wind up causing more problems for them. They may have broken bones, they may have broken back, neck injuries and you are jerking and pulling on them, where we use a very systematic approach to taking somebody out of a car.”

If they’re trapped in a car, first responders have a process where they don’t take the patient out of the car, they remove the car from the patient.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.