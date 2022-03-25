Advertisement

Former Vanderbilt nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a patient, listens to the opening statements during her trial.(Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
By Joe Wenzel and Rebecca Cardenas
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Vanderbilt nurse was found guilty Friday on two counts, including criminally negligent homicide.

A jury found former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught guilty of the lesser charge, criminally negligent homicide; however, she was not found guilty of reckless homicide, which is a more serious charge than the one she was convicted of.

The state rested its case in Vaught’s homicide trial on Thursday. She is accused of giving a 74-year-old patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication back in December 2017. Vaught is accused of negligent homicide for administering the wrong drug to Charlene Murphey on Dec. 26, 2017.

Vaught was very composed when she talked to the media outside the Metro Courthouse on Friday morning. Vaught said that no matter the outcome of this trial, the nursing community would be changed forever.

“Mr. Murpehy’s family is at the forefront of my thoughts every day. It’s hard to know that you have done something that has impacted an entire family and impacted a life in the manor and not carry that burden with you,” Vaught added.

The District Attorney’s office maintains that this case was about the facts.

This trial was streamed and discussed by healthcare professionals around the country; some even traveled here to watch in person. The nurses here to support Vaught told me yesterday this trial will make nurses everywhere fear prosecution for making a mistake. A sentiment Vaught echoed.

“Every time you have someone’s life in your hands, you have an obligation to do the best you can,” Vaught said. “And if you don’t, you have an obligation, to tell the truth and to make it very clear to those around you that can make changes to make it better than this is what I did.”

One nursing student told News4 that the profession is already facing a shortage and that this verdict could have a huge impact on the future of the nursing industry.

“I’m terrified that now I’m in a profession where, God forbid, I do make a mistake,” one nursing student said.

The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office categorically rejects that narrative.

“This was not a case against the nursing community, this was about the actions of one individual,” said Assistant District Attorney Chad Jackson.

Vaught’s sentencing is scheduled for mid-May. In the meantime, she had this message for other nurses:

“You guys do what you do, do it well and don’t let this - don’t let this defeat you mentally.”

