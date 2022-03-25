How to maximize gas mileage with high gas prices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -With gas prices still a little too high for comfort for many, one Knoxville expert gave out advice on how to go to the pump less frequently.

David Rigsby at Fisher Tire said things like making sure your car doesn’t have unnecessary weight in it can be a practical way to increase your mileage.

“You want to have proper tire inflation, and if they’re not inflated it will create a lot of excessive drag on the car and kill your fuel mileage,” said Rigsby.

He added that while every one of his pieces of advice provides a marginal change, it can add up over weeks and months.

“It can save you a couple of gallons a month,” said Rigsby.

Other tips included getting your tires rotated on a regular basis, not driving at erratic speeds and using cruise control when able, and avoid idling if possible.

The time you fill up at the pump can also play a role in maximizing your gas mileage.

“If you fuel your car in the morning when the air is cooler it’s denser and when it starts warming up the molecules start expanding, you’re getting less fuel at the end of the day,” said Rigsby.

Rigsby said he hasn’t seen an uptick of fuel efficient cars being brought into the shop, but wouldn’t be surprised if that became the case if fuel prices didn’t drop.

