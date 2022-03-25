Knoxville firefighters rescue person trapped in fire

Firefighters Rescue Person Trapped In Fire Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department rescued a person trapped in a house fire Friday morning, in the 1600 block of Cecil Ave. https://bit.ly/36Otlta Posted by WVLT on Friday, March 25, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department rescued a person trapped in the basement of a house fire Friday morning, according to a tweet from the department.

Firefighters were called just before 8:00 a.m. to a house fire in the 1600 block of Cecil Ave. When crews arrived they were quickly able to rescue one person that had been trapped in the burning home, officials tell WVLT News. Three other people and two dogs were also home at the time of the fire and made it out of the home safely. The home reportedly suffered major fire damage.

KFD representatives told WVLT News that the person rescued was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

