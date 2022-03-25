Mother sues city of Knoxville, KPD officer for $3M after fatal officer-involved crash
The mother of a man killed in an crash with a Knoxville Police Department officer is now suing the department for $3 million.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mother of a man who was struck and killed by a Knoxville police officer in August of last year is now suing the officer and city of Knoxville for $3 million, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.
Mauricio Luna, 27, was pulling onto Kingston Pike near Papermill Drive when he was hit by Officer Cody Klingmann, according to a release from KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland. Representatives with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who investigated the crash, told WVLT News that Klingmann was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
Luna’s mother, Claudia Macias, filed the suit with attorneys T. Scott Jones and Chris Beavers. Macias claimed she’s owed the money to cover funeral expenses and damages for the loss of life, according to the documents.
The court documents alleged that Klingmann was also not using his emergency lights prior to the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m. before the sun had risen. Klingmann was also travelling at 90 miles per hour before slowing to 81 miles per hour at the time of the crash, the documents said.
The filing also alleged that the city of Knoxville was negligent in allowing Klingmann to drive the cruiser, saying they “should have known that he was an unsafe driver.”
Klingmann, who began working with the department in April of 2020, was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
