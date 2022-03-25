Mother sues city of Knoxville, KPD officer for $3M after fatal officer-involved crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mother of a man who was struck and killed by a Knoxville police officer in August of last year is now suing the officer and city of Knoxville for $3 million, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Mauricio Luna, 27, was pulling onto Kingston Pike near Papermill Drive when he was hit by Officer Cody Klingmann, according to a release from KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland. Representatives with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who investigated the crash, told WVLT News that Klingmann was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Luna’s mother, Claudia Macias, filed the suit with attorneys T. Scott Jones and Chris Beavers. Macias claimed she’s owed the money to cover funeral expenses and damages for the loss of life, according to the documents.

“All KPD officers receive extensive instruction on Tennessee state law and department policies, both as part of the recruit academy and yearly in-service training. Additionally, officers receive 116 hours of driving training in the recruit academy and at least two hours during yearly in-service. The internal investigation is still ongoing and the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon the completion of that investigation. Officer Klingmann was reassigned from patrol immediately following the crash and will remain reassigned until the investigation reaches a conclusion.”

The court documents alleged that Klingmann was also not using his emergency lights prior to the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m. before the sun had risen. Klingmann was also travelling at 90 miles per hour before slowing to 81 miles per hour at the time of the crash, the documents said.

The filing also alleged that the city of Knoxville was negligent in allowing Klingmann to drive the cruiser, saying they “should have known that he was an unsafe driver.”

Klingmann, who began working with the department in April of 2020, was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

