One person shot, suspect barricaded after shooting near Fountain City
A shooting on Rollins Road led to a barricaded suspect in a house on Lugar Road, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life threatening injuries following a shooting on Rollins Road, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
“The suspect is barricaded in a residence on Luger,” Glenn said.
Sheriff Tom Spangler is on scene and SWAT has been activated.
The suspect is barricaded in a residence near Skate Town.
This is an ongoing situation.
