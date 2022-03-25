Advertisement

One person shot, suspect barricaded after shooting near Fountain City

A shooting on Rollins Road led to a barricaded suspect in a house on Lugar Road, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
A negotiation team was called in after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home following a Fountain City shooting
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life threatening injuries following a shooting on Rollins Road, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.

“The suspect is barricaded in a residence on Luger,” Glenn said.

Sheriff Tom Spangler is on scene and SWAT has been activated.

The suspect is barricaded in a residence near Skate Town.

This is an ongoing situation.

