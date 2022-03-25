Rarer sprinkles into mountain snow early Saturday. Back to near 80° next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Increasingly cloudy skies will give way to a few showers tonight, especially in the overnight hours. Snow showers linger in the mountains through the morning, then gusty winds will make it feel much colder for your Saturday. The weekend stays chilly before a warm up next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll have mostly cloudy, chilly conditions tonight before a few showers roll in after dark and overnight. Down here in the valley, it will be just rain. However, the Smokies could see a wintry mix or even a few snow showers on the higher peaks.

Mountain snow showers end in the morning hours and clouds clear out leaving us with a fairly sunny day. We’ll climb into the mid 50s on Saturday but, due to gusty winds topping 40 mph at times, it will feel up to 10 degrees colder throughout the day.

Winds die down in the evening hours making patchy frost possible Sunday morning as lows around freezing are expected. Despite sunny skies, temperatures only rebound into the mid 50s.

Another night near freezing is expected before more clouds move in for your Monday, keeping our daytime high stuck in the mid 50s once again.

LOOKING AHEAD

A warm up is expected next week as temperatures soar into the low 70s on Tuesday followed by the upper 70s on Wednesday.

Our next system arrives on Thursday with the potential for a few stronger storms before another cool down for the end of the week. To the southwest of us, in places like Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, the severe weather threat is higher.

By next weekend, another storm complex brings us showers from a different direction.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.