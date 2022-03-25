Repeat offender convicted in Fourth of July shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in District Attorney Charme Allen’s office have convicted a man involved in a shooting at a July 4 celebration, a release from the office said.

Brandon McCaleb, 29, was reportedly at the celebration when people began throwing fireworks at each other. McCaleb then became upset, went into the home and retrieved a gun, shooting the victim in the back twice as he ran, the release said. The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he died four days later, according to DA Allen’s office.

McCaleb was convicted of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a firearm, the release said. McCaleb was previously convicted of two counts of attempted second degree murder and was on parole at the time.

McCaleb was ordered by a judge to spend life in prison for the murder and will be sentenced on May 26 for the other counts.

