Sevier County companies expanding, creating new jobs

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Growth in Sevier County is not only happening with the tourism, but the manufacturing and distribution community. Two existing companies said demand is so high for their products that they need more space and that means more jobs.

First, a metal coating and heat treatment company that opened in 1989 planned to invest $12 million in Sevier County.

The president of Parker Trutec said it’s about keeping jobs here at home.

“Obviously being local, it’s very important to me it’s a total of about 78,000 square feet when we eventually complete the whole project, it’s going to mean about 50 jobs for Sevier County, good paying jobs,” said Phil Whaley, Parker Trutec MMI, Inc. President.

Parker Trutec will invest $12 million and create 48 new jobs over the next five years. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Ground has started to move on KaTom's new 100,000 square foot warehouse. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Just down the road is KaTom, a restaurant supply company, who said they’ve got more product that places to put it. So, they’ve now started a $7.5 million dollar 100,000 square feet expansion.

“But at this point in time, literally there’s no place to put anything. We are out searching every day for an additional where hay house spacing of about 40 to 50,000 square feet at all,” said Patricia Bible, KaTom’s President.

These two job announcements created nearly 200 new jobs for Sevier County. The county mayor said that has been a goal to have job options other than tourism.

“Combined that with our tourism industry, and the economy up here in Severe County is just really doing well and that’s good for our citizens because it means a better quality of life and that’s what it’s all about,” said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters.

Both companies said it’s the workforce in this area that has allowed them to be successful.

“I can think it, but they have to execute on what my thoughts are and that’s what makes KaTom so special is not about any one person. It’s about the team,” said Bible.

KaTom plans to hire 120 new associates to handle growth within the company. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Both companies said these expansion plans and job creations will take about five years to complete.

