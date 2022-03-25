Advertisement

TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing 1-year-old from Franklin

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing baby from Franklin, Tennessee.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee Friday.

Aziah Lumpkin has been missing since Feb. 27, and is believed to be with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., according to officials with the bureau.

“There is no known direction of travel, but ongoing investigative work indicates Sharles may be in Nashville area,” officials said.

Aziah is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes while 29-year-old Sharles is 6′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Sharles is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, according to officials with the bureau.

Anyone with information on where they might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615-550-6840.

