Another chilly day with more sunshine Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loving or hating the chilly temperatures? Freezing temperatures return Sunday and Monday morning, but the 80s are in the First Alert 8-day planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Patchy frost is possible Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s. Some spots may even drop into the upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for some of our counties, mainly the Valley, through 10 a.m. Sunday. You’ll need the winter coats as you step out the door Sunday morning!

Freeze Warning through Sunday morning (WVLT)

Those mostly sunny skies continue throughout the day with highs getting near 56 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures start out near freezing Monday morning as well. The sunshine continues to start the new week. Highs get back to near 57 degrees.

We quickly warm up Tuesday to the upper 60s with a few spotty showers and partly cloudy skies. Highs will jump to 80 degrees by Wednesday!

Rain and storms increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We’re keeping an eye on the potential for a few stronger storms, but it looks like areas to the southwest of us like Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana have the best chance for severe storms.

We’ll cool back down into the 60s by the end of the week and into the weekend. A few showers are possible next weekend.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

