Advertisement

Another chilly day with more sunshine Sunday

Meteorologist Paige Noel says freezing temperatures and highs near 80 degrees are in the 8-day forecast
Chilly but sunny Sunday
Chilly but sunny Sunday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loving or hating the chilly temperatures? Freezing temperatures return Sunday and Monday morning, but the 80s are in the First Alert 8-day planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Patchy frost is possible Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s. Some spots may even drop into the upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for some of our counties, mainly the Valley, through 10 a.m. Sunday. You’ll need the winter coats as you step out the door Sunday morning!

Freeze Warning through Sunday morning
Freeze Warning through Sunday morning(WVLT)

Those mostly sunny skies continue throughout the day with highs getting near 56 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures start out near freezing Monday morning as well. The sunshine continues to start the new week. Highs get back to near 57 degrees.

We quickly warm up Tuesday to the upper 60s with a few spotty showers and partly cloudy skies. Highs will jump to 80 degrees by Wednesday!

Rain and storms increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We’re keeping an eye on the potential for a few stronger storms, but it looks like areas to the southwest of us like Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana have the best chance for severe storms.

We’ll cool back down into the 60s by the end of the week and into the weekend. A few showers are possible next weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
A shooting on Rollins Road led to a barricaded suspect in a house on Lugar Road, according to...
One dead, one injured following shooting near Fountain City
Two Gibbs High School students arrested after participating in TikTok challenge, report says
Kingston Pike Crash
Mother sues city of Knoxville, KPD officer for $3M after fatal officer-involved crash

Latest News

Winds are high on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph.
First Alert Weather Saturday Morning
Here's a view from the Ramsey in Pigeon Forge.
Sunny and breezy this afternoon
National Park Service Webcam Image
Rarer sprinkles into mountain snow early Saturday. Back to near 80° next week
Clouds blanket our area today, creating a some sprinkles to light rain showers.
Ben Cathey tracks rain into next week - with a cooler weekend on tap