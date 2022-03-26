Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon to close roads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will affect several roads when it is held on March 26 and 27. The marathon will close some roads and limit parking on others, but all roads are expected to be open as normal by 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s a good idea to plan your route before you join us for the race events and Health & Fitness Expo,” said Jason Altman, Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon race director. “Give yourself plenty of time for travel and parking and then come enjoy all of the fun and inspiring events lined up for Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon weekend.”

The road closures will be as follows:

• World’s Fair Park Drive: Closed from the start of the race until half-marathon passes from

• 11th Street, then closure is moved to the south of parking lot beside the Knoxville Museum of Art; closed on the north end by Fort Kid.

• Clinch Avenue Viaduct from Henley to 11th streets: Closed throughout marathon weekend events.

• Clinch Avenue: Closed at the start of the marathon, 5K and Covenant Kids Run from 11th to James Agee Street, and at end of the marathon between Union and to World’s Park Drive.

• James Agee Street: Closed at start of the marathon and Covenant Kids Run from Clinch to Cumberland avenues.

• Volunteer Boulevard: Closed for 5K to UT Drive on the west end.

• Lake Loudoun Boulevard: Southbound lanes from Todd Helton Lane to Neyland Drive closed for the marathon.

• Neyland Drive: Eastbound and westbound lanes closed for marathon from Walnut to Kingston Pike until turnaround is complete.

• Kingston Pike: Eastbound lanes closed between Neyland Drive and Cherokee Boulevard; traffic will be two-way in westbound lanes.

• Cherokee Boulevard: Southbound lanes closed.

• Blows Ferry Road: Westbound lanes closed.

• Alta Vista Way: Northbound lane closed.

• Noelton Drive: Right lane closed from Alta Vista Way to Kingston Pike.

• Kingston Pike: Right lane closed westbound from Noelton Drive to Forest Park Boulevard.

• Forest Park Boulevard: Northbound right lane closed from Kingston Pike to Newcom Avenue.

• Newcom Avenue: Closed from Forest Park Boulevard to Lebanon Street.

• Lebanon Street: Closed from Newcom Avenue to Third Creek Greenway.

• Tyson Park: Closed at Kingston Pike entrance and road closed sign inside Tyson Park at Highway 129 overpass.

• Cumberland Avenue: Right westbound curb lane from Tyson Park to 22nd street.

• 22nd Street: Closed from Forest to Cumberland avenues.

• Forest Avenue: Closed from 17th to 22nd streets; continued closure from 17th Street east to 13th Street.

• Highland Avenue: Eastbound lanes closed from 11th to 13th streets.

• 11th Street: Closed from Highland Avenue to Western Avenue.

• Grand Avenue: Closed between both intersections with World’s Fair Park Drive.

• L and N Station Drive: Closed between World’s Fair Park Drive and Western Avenue.

• Summit Hill Drive: Closed between L and N Station Drive and Gay Street.

• Gay Street: Northbound right lane closed from West Summit Hill Drive to Council Street.

• Magnolia Avenue: Closed between Gay Street and North Central Street.

• Central Street: Closed between Magnolia Avenue and Broadway.

• 3rd Avenue: Closed between North Central Street and Eleanor Street.

• Deery Street: Closed between 4th and Lovenia avenues.

• Lovenia Ave: Closed between Deery and Luttrell streets.

• Luttrell Street: Closed between Lovenia and Wells avenues.

• Wells Avenue: Closed between Lutrell and Eleanor streets.

• Eleanor Street: Closed between Wells and 3rd avenues.

• Fourth Avenue: Closed between Deery to Central streets.

• 5th Avenue: Closed between Hall of Fame Drive and Winona Street.

• Hall of Fame Drive: Closed between the two intersections with 5th Avenue.

• Winona Street: Northbound lane closed between 5th and Washington avenues.

• Washington Avenue: Closed between Winona and N. Bertrand streets.

• N. Bertrand Street: Closed from Washington to McCalla avenues.

• McCalla Avenue: Closed from N. Bertrand Street to Willow Avenue.

• Willow Avenue: Closed from McCalla Avenue to Patton Street.

• Patton Street: Closed from Willow to Jackson avenues.

• Jackson Avenue: Eastbound lane closed from Patton Street to Central Street.

• Cumberland Avenue: Closed between Central and State streets.

• State Street: Closed between Cumberland Avenue and Hill Avenue.

• Hill Avenue: Closed between State Street and the James White Connector.

• James White Parkway: Closed between State Street Connector to Sevier Avenue ramp.

• Sevier Avenue: Right lane closed from James White Parkway to Island Home Avenue; cones 6-8 feet from westbound curb for runner lane from Island Home Avenue to Council Place.

• Island Home Avenue: Closed from Sevier Avenue to Maplewood Drive; westbound traffic to use Hillwood Drive.

• Council Place: Closed between Sevier Avenue to Gay Street.

• Wall Avenue: Closed between Gay Street and Market Square.

• Union Avenue: Closed between Market Square and Locust Street.

• Locust Street: Closed between Union and Clinch avenues.

