East Tennessee students help Ukraine by selling art

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Episcopal School of Knoxville students helped raise money for Ukraine by selling art.

They painted sunflower magnets because Ukraine’s national flower is the sunflower.

They’ll ask for donations from their parents in exchange for the magnet.

“So I think this is a really a great way and a great avenue for them to show their skills and spread their love,” middle school art teacher, Jessie Winston, said.

The funds will go to Christ is the Answer Ministries, an organization that has full time missionaries in each region of Ukraine helping people get back on their feet.

“Sixty percent of our sunflower oil is made in Ukraine and Russia. So it’s like a big part of Ukraine and Russia,” second grade student, Elizabeth Overall said. “It feels good because I like painting and it’s really pretty.”

Kids have or will paint at least 400 magnets, one for every student at ESK.

