East Tennessee students play music with historic New Orleans band

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A New Orleans style party took place in the Old City Saturday as the Preservation Hall Jazz Band was joined by East Tennesseans for the Big Ears parade.

Band member Ronell Johnson said, “We about to be down the street making music.”

Johnson is a part of a band that’s been playing music in New Orleans since the 1960′s. Now, they take their music around the country.

“Music is so wonderful,” Johnson said. “I mean, my job is to go around the world spreading joy to everybody in the world. I mean, who could ask for anything more. We really mean it.”

Not only did they spread joy to bystanders at the festival, but also high schoolers in the Austin-East band.

Austin-East band member Trevon Byrd said, “I’ve been excited since the Preservation Hall Brass band came out to visit us.”

“I’m just pumped up” Austin-East band member Jordan McNabb said. “I’m ready to play and just speechless.”

Words may be hard to come by, but it’s known that these Austin-East band members got to play with a historic group. The Big Ears Festival continues through Sunday with events going on all around downtown Knoxville.

