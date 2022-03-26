Knox Co. District Attorney shares what charges could stem from TikTok Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Detectives with the juvenile crimes unit arrested two Gibbs High School students on Thursday. Officials with the sheriff’s office said they were participating in the TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’.

Detectives said they admitted to shooting other kids with splatter guns filled with gel balls while they were walking home from school. People have been posting this challenge on social media.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said participating in the challenge could lead to serious charges or worse.

”When you take a gun, even if it’s a toy gun, and point it at someone and shoot a projectile at them, if that projectile injures them or hurts them and causes physical pain that is an assault. You never know if the person you’re shooting at could have a real gun and turn that real gun on you once you shoot that real gun first. So that would be significantly worse than a criminal charge. (You) actually ending up dead because someone is shooting back at you.” shared Allen.

D.A Allen said you could be charged with several crimes, from simple assault to felony assault. Potentially facing years in prison.

”If you are charged with a misdemeanor you’re gonna get eleven months and 29 days is the maximum you could get. Our misdemeanors don’t go longer than a year. But our felonies if you are charged with an aggravated assault you could get anywhere considering you have a clean record, you could start with 3 to 6 years on a felony assault and it can go up from there,” explained Allen.

Her message to those wanting to do the challenge was simply don’t do it, and to use common sense.

In February there was a similar incident at the University of Tennessee where two people were arrested.

WVLT News reached out to the Knox County Sheriff’s office Friday to find out what charges these teens from Gibbs High School are facing but have not yet received a response.

