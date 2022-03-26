Lady Vols set for Sweet 16 showdown with Louisville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kellie Harper joins her college head coach Pat Summitt and college assistant coach Holly Warlick as Lady Vol head coaches who’ve led Tennessee into the Sweet 16. Harper also took her Missouri State to the Round of 16 before leaving for Rocky Top back in March of 2019.

Coach Harper’s No. 4 seed Lady Vols (25-8) will meet No. 1 seed Louisville (27-4), at (4 p.m. ET) inside INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Louisville earned its trip to the Sunflower State by rolling past Albany, 83-51, in the first round and scooting by Gonzaga, 68-59, with both games taking place at the home of the Cardinals, the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cards, who are making their eighth Sweet 16 appearance since 2013, got 21 points from sophomore Hailey Van Lith, 12 from Emily Engstler and Kianna Smith and 11 from Olivia Cochran to take care of the Zags.

The winner advances to face the winner of Saturday’s game at Intrust Bank Arena between No. 3 seed Michigan (24-6) and No. 10 South Dakota (29-5).

