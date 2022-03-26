Advertisement

Meet me at the mailbox | How a 2-year-old met his best friend and created a special tradition

A 2-year-old gave his neighborhood mailman a gift card for Christmas but what he got back in return has sparked a weekly meeting at the mailbox.
After exchanging Christmas gifts a 2-year-old and his mailman have become thick as thieves.
By William Puckett
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It all started with a gift card to Chick-fil-A for the local neighborhood mailman.

At Christmas time of 2021, 2-year-old Taylor Oakes gave his grandparent’s mailman just a small gesture.

”No it’s not something we expected but it’s really really cool,” said Alison Oakes, Taylor’s mom.

In return, the mailman gifted Taylor back a handwritten letter and a mini mail truck with an even smaller mailbox.

”For me you know, it’s just my job,” said Sean Wren, a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service.

Wren himself is a father of three and worked for the postal service for 17 years.

”I’m just a mailman you know,” said Wren.

Wren bought three of the mini mail trucks, planning to give them to kids like Taylor who he runs across on his daily route of 667 homes.

”Some little kids are just so, I don’t know what it is the flashing lights of the truck or grandma getting a package or him getting his highlights magazine,” said Wren.

Since January and the exchanging of gifts, the two meet at Taylor’s grandparent’s mailbox every Friday.

”It’s just like he thinks Sean is this idol or celebrity,” said Oakes. ”It’s a fun little bond that they have.”

The two exchange a fist bump most days, and always a bottle of water.

For Taylor, it’s connecting with something he loves, Sean’s truck, and his job.

For Sean, it’s the best part of his Friday and leaves a smile on his face until he rounds the block the next Friday.

“Forever! As long as he wants to keep doing it I’ll be here consistent every day,” said Wren.

