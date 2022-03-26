Advertisement

New trash catching devices installed in Tennessee River

Keep the TN River Clean overseas seabin project.
By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful helped oversee a project that received a $180,000 grant from TDOT.

In more than 600 miles of the Tennessee River, you’ll now find a new device called a seabin which sets out to trap trash.

Alongside the Vol Landing Marina, you’ll find one of the 18 seabins in the Tennessee River.

Kathleen Gibi said the device is vertical and sits atop of the water to catch any trash that floats by, but not wildlife.

“If an animal were to get trapped in there they could easily get out,” said Gibi.

Gibi said that with all 18 seabins, they can collect about 54,000 pounds of trash in one year alone but adds that they’d like even more. According to Gibi, about 80% of the trash that is in the Tennessee River was at one point on land, and made it’s way into the water. She urged people to be more vigilant when disposing of their trash and take care of the environment around them.

“Everyone comes here because we have such beautiful natural assets and if we’re not taking care of that delicate ecosystem that makes our natural assets so beautiful then we’re going to be damaging our tourism industry,” said Gibi.

