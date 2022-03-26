Sevier County all-county prom coming in April

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville business plans to host an all-county prom for students in Sevier County.

“Last year when the schools did not have prom, we took upon ourselves to have an all-county prom. It just went over so well and so many people loved it, that we decided this year to go ahead and do an all-county prom again for the high schools. And then we also did an eighth grade one this year. So we’ll have an eighth grade all-county prom as well,” said Ashley Flasher with Beauty and the Beast in Sevierville.

The prom will be April 29 and 30 at The Ridge Outdoor Center in Sevierville.

“We have hired the City of Sevierville Police Department to do security for us. They will be patrolling the parking lot. They’ll be inside with us. We have plenty of chaperones. We’ll have food that is donated by the Collier Restaurant Group,” added Flasher.

Sevier County All-County Prom is April 29, 2022. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

8th Grade County Prom will be April 30, 2022 at The Ridge Event Center. (Contributed)

