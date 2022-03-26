Advertisement

Sheriff’s office searching for missing Jefferson County teen

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Noah Allen was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie, grey shorts and was possibly on a black mongoose trick bike. The 14-year-old ran away from his residence on Cotter Road sometime Friday night, according to officials.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 of the Jefferson County Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

