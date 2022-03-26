Sunny and breezy this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and breezy conditions this morning. This afternoon it’s just a cold wind that you’ll notice.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the isolated rain drops leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50s as we go into the afternoon with increasing sunshine. Winds will be high up to 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 30.

Highs on Saturday will be near 53 in Knoxville to 48 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more wind early with patches of frost developing by the time we wake up on Sunday morning. We’ll wake up to near 30 degrees in most locations.

LOOKING AHEAD

A warm up is expected next week as temperatures soar into the low 70s on Tuesday followed by the upper 70s on Wednesday.

Our next system arrives on Thursday with the potential for a few stronger storms before another cool down for the end of the week. To the southwest of us, in places like Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, the severe weather threat is higher.

By next weekend, another storm complex brings us showers from a different direction.

