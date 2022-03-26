Advertisement

TBI locates missing 1-year-old from Franklin, non-custodial father still at large

An AMBER Alert has been canceled for the missing baby from Franklin, Tennessee.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an AMBER Alert for the missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee Friday.

Aziah Lumpkin went missing Feb. 27, and was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., according to officials with the bureau.

“Missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has just been recovered in Nashville and is safe,” officials said. “His non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large.”

Sharles is 6′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Sharles is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, according to officials with the bureau.

Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615-550-6840.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing teen from Pigeon Forge
Missing Pigeon Forge teen that left note found in woods
Two Gibbs High School students arrested after participating in TikTok challenge, report says
A shooting on Rollins Road led to a barricaded suspect in a house on Lugar Road, according to...
One dead, one injured following shooting near Fountain City
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near...
Three people saved following serious crash in Knoxville

Latest News

The Tik Tok ‘Orbeez Challenge’ could lead to people facing charges.
Knox Co. District Attorney shares what charges could stem from TikTok Challenge
Keep the TN River Clean overseas seabin project.
New trash catching devices installed in Tennessee River
National Park Service Webcam Image
Rarer sprinkles into mountain snow early Saturday. Back to near 80° next week
TBI locates missing 1-year-old from Franklin, non-custodial father still at large