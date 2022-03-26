Advertisement

Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi enters NBA Draft

Tennessee basketball player Santiago Vescovi announced Saturday that he has decided to enter the NBA Draft.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball player Santiago Vescovi announced Saturday that he has decided to enter the NBA Draft. The decision was encouraged by Coach Rick Barnes, he said.

“Coach Barnes has encouraged me to go through the NBA Draft evaluation process, and I intend to take advantage of that opportunity while maintaining my collegiate eligibility,” he said.

Vescovi also thanked his team and all Vols fans for supporting him while he played at UT.

