UT Softball slugs past Gators in Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol lefty Erin Edmoundson dealt a complete game shutout and the offense provided run support late as No. 14 Tennessee took game one of the series at No. 6 Florida, 6-0, on Friday evening at UF’s Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

A graduate student from Deer Park, Texas, Edmoundson twirled seven scoreless frames, scattering six hits and collecting five strikeouts on 116 pitches. The win improved her record to 14-2 on the season, while her career strikeout total now stands at 599.

UT handed Florida senior ace Elizabeth Hightower her first loss of the season as she tossed 5.2 innings with seven hits allowed and three earned runs. The Gators (26-4, 4-3 SEC) have been blanked at least once in each of their three SEC series this season.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will go for the series win Saturday at 1 p.m. Game two from Gainesville will be streamed online via SEC Network+, and a free online audio broadcast will be available at UTSports.com.

