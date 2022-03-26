Vols rout top ranked Rebels in Oxford

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scoring early and never relenting at the plate or on the mound, the No. 1/5 Tennessee baseball team defeated No. 1/1 Ole Miss, 12-1, Friday Night at Swayze Field in the series opener.

Chase Burns was electric on the mound in his first SEC road start. The true freshman did not give up a hit until the fifth inning and fanned a career-high 11 Mississippi hitters. He gave up just one run, a solo homer in the seventh, which was one of only two hits he conceded in a masterful performance.

The Vols (21-1, 4-0 SEC) totaled 14 strikeouts from their three pitchers. Mark McLaughlin K’ed a pair in the eight while Kirby Connell punched out one in the ninth. UT’s power bats continued to dominate as the Big Orange smashed five home runs into the night sky and added a triple off the wall.

The difference maker in the game was Tennessee’s ability to score walked batters. Four-of-five runners who reached via a walk eventually crossed the plate. Notably, Tennessee’s last three home runs were to the opposite field. Two of these came when the Vols were behind in the count, emphasizing the quality of at bats Big Orange hitters are having this season.

Ole Miss got in the score column in the seventh as Tim Elko sent a solo home run over the wall in center field. That marked the only Rebel run of the game.

RISING TO THE OCCASION

Friday night starter Chase Burns has faced three Power 5 opponents this season – Texas, South Carolina and Ole Miss. In those three games he is averaging 10.0 strikeouts per game, double his average of 5.0 against non-Power 5 opponents.

GOING LOW

Burns now holds an ERA of 0.80. Entering the day he was one of 18 players nationally with a sub-1.00 ERA.

DOUBLE DOWN DICKEY

Redshirt freshman Jared Dickey hit multiple home runs in a game for the second time this season. He is the only Volunteer with two multi-home run games this year.

ROADVOLS

Last season, the Vols held the best road record in the SEC at 16-5. The Vols took care of business in their first true road game of the season, winning their second consecutive SEC road opener (defeated Georgia 11-6 last season).

