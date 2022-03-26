Advertisement

Vols rout top ranked Rebels in Oxford

Tennessee blasts five HR’s in 12-1 series opening win
March4, 2022, HOUSTON, TX: at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas Friday, March4, 2022. (Photo...
March4, 2022, HOUSTON, TX: at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas Friday, March4, 2022. (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE)(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scoring early and never relenting at the plate or on the mound, the No. 1/5 Tennessee baseball team defeated No. 1/1 Ole Miss, 12-1, Friday Night at Swayze Field in the series opener.

 Chase Burns was electric on the mound in his first SEC road start. The true freshman did not give up a hit until the fifth inning and fanned a career-high 11 Mississippi hitters. He gave up just one run, a solo homer in the seventh, which was one of only two hits he conceded in a masterful performance.

The Vols (21-1, 4-0 SEC) totaled 14 strikeouts from their three pitchers. Mark McLaughlin K’ed a pair in the eight while Kirby Connell punched out one in the ninth.  UT’s power bats continued to dominate as the Big Orange smashed five home runs into the night sky and added a triple off the wall.

The difference maker in the game was Tennessee’s ability to score walked batters. Four-of-five runners who reached via a walk eventually crossed the plate.   Notably, Tennessee’s last three home runs were to the opposite field. Two of these came when the Vols were behind in the count, emphasizing the quality of at bats Big Orange hitters are having this season.

Ole Miss got in the score column in the seventh as Tim Elko sent a solo home run over the wall in center field. That marked the only Rebel run of the game.

RISING TO THE OCCASION 

Friday night starter Chase Burns has faced three Power 5 opponents this season – Texas, South Carolina and Ole Miss. In those three games he is averaging 10.0 strikeouts per game, double his average of 5.0 against non-Power 5 opponents. 

 GOING LOW

 Burns now holds an ERA of 0.80. Entering the day he was one of 18 players nationally with a sub-1.00 ERA.  

DOUBLE DOWN DICKEY

Redshirt freshman Jared Dickey hit multiple home runs in a game for the second time this season. He is the only Volunteer with two multi-home run games this year.  

ROADVOLS

 Last season, the Vols held the best road record in the SEC at 16-5. The Vols took care of business in their first true road game of the season, winning their second consecutive SEC road opener (defeated Georgia 11-6 last season).

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
A shooting on Rollins Road led to a barricaded suspect in a house on Lugar Road, according to...
One dead, one injured following shooting near Fountain City
Two Gibbs High School students arrested after participating in TikTok challenge, report says
Crews respond to Pigeon Forge cabin fire
Crews respond to Pigeon Forge cabin fire

Latest News

Tennessee Softball
UT Softball slugs past Gators in Florida
Taylor is a 2-year-old boy who has hit it off with his mailman Sean.
Meet me at the mailbox | How a 2-year-old met his best friend and created a special tradition
The Tik Tok ‘Orbeez Challenge’ could lead to people facing charges.
Knox Co. District Attorney shares what charges could stem from TikTok Challenge
Keep the TN River Clean overseas seabin project.
New trash catching devices installed in Tennessee River