Wind-driven wildfires cause GSMNP officials to close NC trails and backcountry campsites

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to two wildfires that have blown into the Great Smoky Mountain National Parks Saturday, according to GSMNP officials.

The fires started south of the park and were blown into the park, according to officials.

The call of a fire south of the park near Cooper Creek came in around 1 p.m., according to GSMNP Spokesperson Dana Soehn.

“When responding to this fire, Park Rangers detected another fire near Stone Pile Gap near the Thomas Divide area,” Soehn said. “National Park Service, state, and county resources have also responded to support efforts. An Incident Command Post has been established at the Swain County East Elementary School.”

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is leading the efforts for the Cooper Creek Fire and the Bryson City Fire Department is leading the efforts for the Thomas Divide Fire Complex.

The following areas were closed:

Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60

Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trail from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road

Pole Road Creek

Indian Creek

Stone Pile Gap

Deep Creek Horse Bypass

Juney Whank Falls

Deeplow

Fork Ridge

Sunkota Ridge

Martins Gap

Indian Creek Motor Nature

Mingus Creek

Newton Bald

Kanati Fork

Loop trails

This is a developing story.

