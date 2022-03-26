Advertisement

Wind-driven wildfires cause GSMNP officials to close NC trails and backcountry campsites

Multiple agencies are responding to two fires that have traveled inside the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
Multiple agencies are responding to two fires that have traveled inside the Great Smoky...
Multiple agencies are responding to two fires that have traveled inside the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.(GSMNP)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to two wildfires that have blown into the Great Smoky Mountain National Parks Saturday, according to GSMNP officials.

The fires started south of the park and were blown into the park, according to officials.

The call of a fire south of the park near Cooper Creek came in around 1 p.m., according to GSMNP Spokesperson Dana Soehn.

“When responding to this fire, Park Rangers detected another fire near Stone Pile Gap near the Thomas Divide area,” Soehn said. “National Park Service, state, and county resources have also responded to support efforts. An Incident Command Post has been established at the Swain County East Elementary School.”

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is leading the efforts for the Cooper Creek Fire and the Bryson City Fire Department is leading the efforts for the Thomas Divide Fire Complex.

The following areas were closed:

Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60

Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trail from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road

Pole Road Creek

Indian Creek

Stone Pile Gap

Deep Creek Horse Bypass

Juney Whank Falls

Deeplow

Fork Ridge

Sunkota Ridge

Martins Gap

Indian Creek Motor Nature

Mingus Creek

Newton Bald

Kanati Fork

Loop trails

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
A shooting on Rollins Road led to a barricaded suspect in a house on Lugar Road, according to...
One dead, one injured following shooting near Fountain City
Two Gibbs High School students arrested after participating in TikTok challenge, report says
Kingston Pike Crash
Mother sues city of Knoxville, KPD officer for $3M after fatal officer-involved crash

Latest News

Daniel Dewey
TBI issues Knox County Silver Alert for missing man
TBI issues Knox County Silver Alert for missing man
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's assistance in...
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Jefferson County teen
Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon to close roads