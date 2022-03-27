Advertisement

4 taken to hospital following Morristown crash

The conditions of the four people involved are not known at this time.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Morristown early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson from the police department.

A Toyota Tacoma ran a red light northbound on US-25E at Progress Parkway, striking a Chevrolet Colorado T-bone style, MPD officials told WVLT News. The Chevrolet rested in the center of the lanes after the collision while the Toyota veered left after impact to rest on its side in the grass median.

According to the MPD, three people were trapped in the Toyota, and one man was trapped in the Chevrolet. Four helicopters, three Lifestar from Knoxville and one Medflight from Johnson City, responded to the crash scene.

After officials extracted all four people, two from the Toyota were flown, and another was driven to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The man in the Chevrolet was reportedly taken to Johnson City by helicopter.

The conditions of the four people involved are not known at this time.

