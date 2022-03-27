Advertisement

Burn ban issued for Knox, Sevier and Blount Counties due to high winds

Anderson, Blount, Loudon, Claiborne, Roane, Cumberland, Sevier and Greene counties are among those restricted by the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
There is a very high fire risk today.
There is a very high fire risk today.(WVFD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A burn ban was issued in Knox, Sevier and Blount Counties Sunday, according to the Seymour Fire Department and the Knox County Air Quality Management.

Several other counties will not be issued burn permits due to low humidity and high winds, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency stated.

This comes after Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials responded to two wildfires that had blown into the park Saturday. There were also fire crews battling a large brush fire in South Knox County on March 26 before containing it at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in South Knoxville Saturday, according to officials...
Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in South Knoxville Saturday, according to officials with Rural Metro Fire.(Rural Metro Fire)

Anderson, Loudon, Claiborne, Roane, Cumberland, and Greene counties are among those restricted by the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Find a complete list of counties on the TDF’s website.

Open Burning of Brush Banned in Knox, Sevier & Blount County Today, March 27, 2022. Due to forecasted high winds and...

Posted by Seymour Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood closes ride after teen’s death in Florida “out of abundance of caution”
There is quite a twist to an ongoing news4 investigation as we show you how far one man went to...
After police find no evidence of AirTag in theft, man takes apart car to locate it
Kingston Pike Crash
Mother sues city of Knoxville, KPD officer for $3M after fatal officer-involved crash
Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in South Knoxville Saturday, according to officials...
Crews contain South Knoxville brush fire
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death

Latest News

Chilly but sunny Sunday
Another chilly day with more sunshine Sunday
MGN
4 taken to hospital following Morristown crash
Versus UNC Asheville
Vols take series in Oxford against top ranked Rebels
Jeff Co Teen Missing
Jeff Co Teen Missing