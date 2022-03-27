Burn ban issued for Knox, Sevier and Blount Counties due to high winds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A burn ban was issued in Knox, Sevier and Blount Counties Sunday, according to the Seymour Fire Department and the Knox County Air Quality Management.

Several other counties will not be issued burn permits due to low humidity and high winds, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency stated.

This comes after Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials responded to two wildfires that had blown into the park Saturday. There were also fire crews battling a large brush fire in South Knox County on March 26 before containing it at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in South Knoxville Saturday, according to officials with Rural Metro Fire. (Rural Metro Fire)

Anderson, Loudon, Claiborne, Roane, Cumberland, and Greene counties are among those restricted by the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Find a complete list of counties on the TDF’s website.

