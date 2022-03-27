Advertisement

Court: Wildlife agency needs warrant to search private land

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Tenn. (AP) — A published report says a circuit court has ruled that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency can’t conduct searches on private property without a warrant.

WTVC-TV cited a statement from the Institute for Justice in reporting that the ruling in Benton County on Tuesday said a state statute authorizing warrantless trespassing and surveillance by Tennessee game wardens is ‘unconstitutional.’

The statement said the institute sued on behalf of two Benton County landowners who displayed “no trespassing” signs, but had game wardens install cameras on their land.

Institute for Justice attorney Josh Windham said the ruling will apply broadly across the state. The wildlife agency referred questions to the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, which declined to comment.

