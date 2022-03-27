Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon returns, winner makes history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon continued its reign as the largest competitive road race in East Tennessee after being held Saturday and Sunday in World’s Fair Park.

Thousands crossed the finish line, but one of the runners, Ethan Coffey, made history as the first male to place first overall in the marathon three times. He crossed the finish line with a time of 2:31:13, which continued his winning steak for a second year. He also won in 2015.

“The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon returned to spring and delivered the excitement and accomplishment we know to expect from East Tennessee’s premier road race,” Race Director Jason Altman said. “Race weekend included thousands of participants, streets lined with spectators, generous volunteers and support from City of Knoxville and Knoxville police and fire departments – and a lot of fun and personal accomplishment for everyone who crossed the finish line.”

The event was for all ages and abilities, resulting in over 4,000 registrants.

“The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon challenges and celebrates the health of our community in ways that benefit each participant and everyone involved,” Covenant Health President and CEO Jim VanderSteeg said. “We are committed to improving the quality of life of people throughout our region by promoting better health, and that’s why Covenant Health is proud to sponsor this event and to renew our presenting sponsorship for the next three years. Why not set a goal for a 2023 race? We’ll see you there.”

Results:

Men’s full marathon:

1. Ethan Coffey of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:31:13

2. Austin Whitelaw of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:33:55

2. Jeremy Miller of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:36:49

Women’s full marathon:

1. Caroline Kimble of Nashville, Tennessee, 3:07:42

2. Megan Kleeschulte of Knoxville, Tennessee, 3:11:14

3. Audrey Carter of Whitesburg, Tennessee, 3:16:18

Men’s half-marathon:

1. Alan Carreno of Las Vegas, Nevada, 1:11:42

2. Joshua Mower of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:12:59

3. Will Shaffer of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:14:35

Women’s half-marathon:

1. Gina Rouse of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:20:03

2. Elizabeth Herndon of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:22:23

3. Jennifer Weston of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, 1:23:36

Men’s 5K:

1. Scott Greeves of Knoxville, Tennessee, 15:10

2. Seth Kolosso of Lenoir City, Tennessee, 15:30

3. Wil Cantrell of Knoxville, Tennessee, 17:20

Women’s 5K:

1. Rachel McGovern of Knoxville, Tennessee, 18:12

2. Maria Zolkowski of Knoxville, Tennessee, 23:07

3. Savannah Duke of Knoxville, Tennessee, 24:46

The race also included several wheelchair competitors. Winners are as follows:

Men’s push-rim wheelchair half-marathon:

1. Chad Johnson of Corydon, Indiana, 1:15:02

2. Matthew Porterfield of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:15:54

3. Matthew Speed of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:49:24

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

