Crews contain South Knoxville brush fire
Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in South Knoxville Saturday, according to officials with Rural Metro Fire.
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a 5-acre brush fire on Cresent Drive in South Knoxville around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, according to officials with the department.
“The fire is now under control per command,” Rural Metro Fire Department Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “Forestry is on the scene digging a secondary line around the burnt area. Crews are picking up equipment and will be back in service soon..”
This is a developing story.
