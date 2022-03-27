Crews contain South Knoxville brush fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a 5-acre brush fire on Cresent Drive in South Knoxville around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, according to officials with the department.

“The fire is now under control per command,” Rural Metro Fire Department Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “Forestry is on the scene digging a secondary line around the burnt area. Crews are picking up equipment and will be back in service soon..”

This is a developing story.

At this hour,Rural Metro Fire, and Seymour Fire are on the scene of a working brush fire,5 acres approximately. Crews are working to protect a storage shed on top of the mountain, and do not yet have the fire under control. Thankfully, the winds have settled down for the moment pic.twitter.com/PM45Betyzy — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) March 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.