Family members gather to remember missing mother and daughter

CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) -Family members gathered to remember a missing woman and her daughter on Saturday at Kilgore Park

Jennifer and two-year-old Adrianna Wix haven’t been seen for 18 years. With foul suspected, the case was classified as a homicide in 2013.

The two were last seen by Jennifer’s boyfriend and his parents at their home in the Owens Chapel Community in Springfield. The family says that they haven’t given up hope to find out what happened to them. Today, they held an event to bring awareness to the case.

The family has drafted a flyer to gain traction and new information for the case. They believe that someone could have a small bit of information to help piece the case together.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.