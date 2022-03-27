Advertisement

Gradually warming this week ahead of next cold front

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front later this week bringing us rain and a few storms.
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have another night of freezing temperatures, but we’ll gradually warm up for the new week and get back to near 80 degrees by the middle of the week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. as dew points are very low and winds are gusting up to 30 mph along the mountain tops. Those winds will die down tonight and into your Monday.

Temperatures drop back to near freezing tonight which is why a Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday. Most of us will wake up to temperatures near 32 degrees.

Freeze Warning through Sunday morning
Freeze Warning through Sunday morning(WVLT)

Expected mostly sunny skies throughout the day with a few more clouds moving in later in the evening. Highs will get to 57 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mostly cloudy skies return Tuesday and stick around through Thursday. We’ll warm up to the mid-60s Tuesday afternoon with a few spotty showers at times.

Highs get near 80 Wednesday with windy conditions. Winds could gust up to 40 mph as our next cold front approaches us overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

We’ll be dry Wednesday with the rain and storms arriving near midnight heading into Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats with this next cold front. It looks like the heavier bands of rain move out by the morning commute, but wet roads are likely early Thursday. Right now, our chance for severe storms is pretty low. The severe threat looks to stay southwest of us here in East Tennessee.

We’ll cool back down into the 60s by the end of the week and into the weekend. A few showers are possible next weekend.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

