JCSO: Missing teen may be in Knoxville area

Officials said a clothing description is unknown at this time but that she left in a white Honda passenger car that may be in Knoxville.
McKinzey Galyon, 16.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post.

McKinzey Galyon is 5′5″, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes. Officials said a clothing description is unknown at this time but that she left in a white Honda passenger car that may be in Knoxville.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 of the Jefferson County Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

