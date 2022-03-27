Advertisement

Man arrested for attaching Apple Watch to girlfriend’s car

By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested for attaching an Apple Watch to his girlfriend’s car to track her whereabouts, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said Lawrence Welch, 29, has been charged with attaching an electronic tracking device to his girlfriend’s vehicle. He was arrested on Friday.

According to the affidavit, officers arrived at the Family Safety Center on Murfreesboro Pike after a call from security that the boyfriend and the victim, who was trying to get an order of protection, had showed up at the center.

The victim told police that the boyfriend had threatened to kill her multiple times. She had come to the Family Safety Center in the past. She said she and Welch used the Life360 app to keep tabs on each other’s whereabouts, but that she had deactivated the app before coming to the Family Safety Centers prior and had been receiving texts from him demanding to know her whereabouts and telling her to call him.

Welch eventually came to the Family Service Center and instead of coming inside, he approached the victim’s car and squatted down beside the front passenger-side tire. When officers inspected the vehicle, they found an Apple Watch, which Welch identified as his, attached to the tire’s spokes.

According to court records, Welch is also facing two domestic assault charges from events that happened in July 2021 that led to an arrest in December 2021.

